The much-discussed spike in homicide rates between 2014 and 2016 is attributable almost entirely to gun deaths, a new analysis of federal homicide data reveals.

The spike was so drastic that in 2016, gun homicides accounted for a greater share of all homicides than at any point in the federal record, which contains more than 80 years of complete U.S. data.

The numbers underscore how our violent crime problem is, now more than ever, a gun violence problem. After years of record sales, firearms are now more prevalent in society than at any time in recent history.

To arrive at the numbers, the Washington Post compiled more than 100 years of federal homicide statistics, stretching back to the year 1910. These figures are collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), which compiles mortality data — including data on homicides — each year via death certificates. In the years before 1933, the NVSS did not collect death certificate data for all states. The share of the total population covered in the pre-1933 data ranges from 51 percent in 1910 to 95 percent in 1932.

The data show the number of gun homicides have always surpassed homicides by other means — stabbing, strangulation, etc.

Since 2014, the number of non-gun homicides rose by less than 2 percent, from 4,864 in 2014 to 4,947 in 2016. But during those same two years, the number of gun homicides rose by more than 30 percent, from 11,000 to well over 14,000.

Put another way, guns alone accounted for nearly 98 percent of the observed homicide rate increase between 2014 and 2016. All told, in 2016 gun homicides made up 74.5 percent of all homicides in the U.S. — the highest share in well over 80 years of complete federal data.

Guns' share of total homicides has surpassed 70 percent only twice before in the past century — in the early 1920s, at the start of Prohibition, and in the early 1990s at the peak of that decade's crime wave.