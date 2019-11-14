PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and wounding his driver and a passer-by before fleeing the scene.

Police chief Zahur Babar Afridi in northwestern city of Peshawar says deputy superintendent of police, Ghani Khan, was killed in Thursday's attack, which occurred on the city outskirts.

No one immediately claimed responsibility and the motive behind the attack was unclear. However, the slain officer had led several raids on militant hideouts in recent years.

Peshawar is the provincial capital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, and which has witnessed dozens of militant attacks in recent years, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.