PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have shot and killed a human rights activist in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
Charanjit Singh, 52, was a well-known member of the country's minority Sikh community and an outspoken critic of the Taliban.
Local police chief Shaukat Khan said Singh was killed at a shop on Tuesday. His funeral was held Wednesday.
Singh's family in recent years had migrated to Peshawar from the Khyber tribal region, where he had been a vocal supporter of the military's efforts to crack down on Islamic extremists.
Most Sikhs went to India during the 1947 partition, with only a few thousand remaining in Pakistan.
