MEXICO CITY — Authorities in northern Mexico say gunmen shot up a clandestine cockfight arena in the Chihuahua state capital, killing six people and wounding 14.
The state prosecutor's office says in a statement that several masked attackers fired at people gathered at the "Santa Maria" cockfight club late Saturday off a highway on the southern edge of Chihuahua city.
Prosecutors said Sunday that four victims were killed at the scene and two more died while receiving medical treatment. Two children ages 7 and 10 were among the wounded.
There were no immediate arrests.
