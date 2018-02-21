JOHANNESBURG — Gunmen have attacked a police station in a rural town in South Africa, killing five officers and an off-duty soldier in what the government calls a "national tragedy."
Authorities say the attackers stole weapons and fled in a police van after the assault early Wednesday in Ngcobo in Eastern Cape province. South African media say the gunmen shot the soldier as they fled and that they abducted two officers whose bodies were later found on the roadside.
Police spokesman Khaya Tonjeni tells the eNCA media outlet that an investigation is ongoing.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says on Twitter that the killings are a tragedy and the gunmen must be "found and brought to book."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
At least 44 dead as bus veers off cliff in Peru
Police say at least 44 people were killed when a double-deck bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters (about 650 feet) down a cliff in southern Peru.
World
Watchdog group: Countries move too slowly against corruption
Corruption continues to be a global problem and the majority of countries are moving too slowly in their efforts to combat it, a watchdog group said Wednesday.
World
US Jewish group sparks anger in Poland with Holocaust video
A prominent Jewish-American foundation sparked outrage in Poland and beyond on Wednesday with a video calling on the United States to sever its ties with Poland to protest a controversial new Holocaust law, and by repeatedly using the historically inaccurate term "Polish Holocaust."
World
The Latest: UN: Nearly 350 killed in Ghouta since Feb. 4
The Latest on the Syrian civil war (all times local):
World
AP Exclusive: Migrant recounts his deportation from Israel
Inside the immigration office in Tel Aviv, Yohannes Tesfagabr considered his options. He could not return to Eritrea, a country he risked his life to flee in 2010. He hoped to avoid the fate of compatriots who languished in a desert jail for illegally staying in Israel.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.