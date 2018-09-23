QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says gunmen have attacked the base camp of a pro-government militia, killing four of its members.
Assistant Administrator Ali Mohammad says the attack occurred early Sunday in the Dasht-e-Goran area of Baluchistan. The southwestern province is home to a low-level separatist movement and Islamic extremist groups.
Mohammad says the 2,000-strong militia was formed a few years ago to help security forces, and that its posts have been targeted in the past by Baluch separatists.
No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Militant group rejects demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib
An al-Qaida-linked group has rejected a deal reached this month between Russia and Turkey to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region vowing not to withdraw from the area.
World
Iran's president blames US after attack on military parade
Iran's president on Sunday accused an unnamed U.S.-allied country in the Persian Gulf of being behind a terror attack on a military parade that killed 25 people and wounded 60, further raising regional tensions.
World
Macedonia's president says he won't vote in referendum
Macedonia's president says he won't vote in a Sept. 30 referendum on whether to change the Balkan country's name to "North Macedonia."
World
Stop Brexit? UK's Labour party mulls backing new referendum
Britain's Labour Party may hold the fate of Brexit in its hands — if only it can decide what to do.
World
Iran sees threats from abroad after parade attack kills 25
On the same day Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack targeting a military parade in southwestern Iran, President Donald Trump's lawyer mounted a stage in New York to declare that the government would be toppled.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.