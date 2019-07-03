LAHORE, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say gunmen have shot and killed two people at a visitors' lounge outside the main terminal of Lahore's international airport.

The two gunmen did not enter the main terminal's security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.

The two men were shot dead Wednesday after returning from a Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Senior police officer Safdar Raza Qazi says the attackers were quickly apprehended, and that the shooting was over a personal dispute.

He says police are investigating how they managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.