A gunman robbed a bank in Northfield and made off with the loot, according to authorities.
The holdup occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Premier Bank branch in the 100 block of 5th Street SE., police said.
The suspect showed a teller a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded money, according to police.
Police said he left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact police at 1-507-645-4477 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Craig sees path for success in 2nd try against Kline
Angie Craig came so close to winning a seat in Congress that she wasn't ready to give up.
West Metro
Sunday morning crash on Hwy. 169 leaves 4 trapped
Emergency personnel were working to extricate the victims.
National
Secret moves hide Wisconsin lawmakers' actions from public
It was 10:30 p.m. on June 3, 2011, the last day of deliberations on Wisconsin's state budget. Members of the Joint Finance Committee, some with deep circles under their eyes after days of fighting over budget items, perked up when two Republicans, Sen. Glenn Grothman and Rep. Robin Vos, unveiled a surprise: a massive tax cut worth hundreds of millions of dollars for manufacturers and agricultural businesses.
South Metro
Gunman robs bank in Northfield, remains at large
The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Local
2 die in Jaguar's crash in NW. Wisconsin; Sirius XM system called out the wreck
An alert from the car's Sirius XM system informed authorities that at least one airbag had deployed during the crash.