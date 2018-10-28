A gunman robbed a bank in Northfield and made off with the loot, according to authorities.

The holdup occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Premier Bank branch in the 100 block of 5th Street SE., police said.

The suspect showed a teller a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Police said he left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact police at 1-507-645-4477 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.