Police are hunting for the gunman who robbed an Augsburg University staff member on campus in the middle of the afternoon.

The holdup occurred about 2:10 p.m. Friday behind the private Minneapolis college’s Lindell Library, according to campus police.

The staff member’s bags were stolen, police said. The suspect approached from behind and pointed a handgun, asked whether the staff member had any money and was told no, police added.

The gunman took the bags and ran north on 21st Avenue S. toward Riverside Avenue.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact Augsburg police at 612-330-1717.