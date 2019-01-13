MURRAY, Utah — Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded.
The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reported that officers are searching for the gunman.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Fashion Place mall in the suburb of Murray.
The Deseret News newspaper quoted Murray Fire Department officials as saying two people were injured but no additional details were immediately available.
Murray is south of Salt Lake City.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Bankruptcy possible for California utility after wildfires
A newspaper says employees of Pacific Gas and Electric could learn this week if the utility will declare insolvency while facing billions of dollars in liability over its role in recent California wildfires.
Nation
The Latest: Shooting near Utah mall possibly gang related
The Latest on a shooting at a Utah mall (all times local):
National
House GOP leader vows action against King over race remarks
The House Republican leader said Sunday he will meet with Rep. Steve King this week to discuss King's future and role in the party and promised action following the Iowa congressman's recent comments in defense of white supremacy.
Variety
Lawmaker: Confederate plaque removed from Texas Capitol
A Confederate plaque in the Texas Capitol that rejects slavery as the underlying cause of the Civil War has been removed.
Nation
Daughter's plea draws 50,000 birthday cards for US veteran
When Sue Morse requested on Facebook that friends send her father well-wishes for his Dec. 30 birthday, she expected maybe 160 cards.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.