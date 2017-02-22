A man fatally shot his neighbor midday Wednesday on a road north of the Twin Cities and called law enforcement to report what he had done, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Lindo Trail near Sunrise Lake in North Chisago Township, said Chisago County Sheriff Rick Duncan.
The victim was dead at the scene, and the gunman was arrested, the sheriff said.
Duncan said the man was killed “right in the middle of the road.”
The sheriff declined to identify either man but said they both live on the same road near where the shooting occurred. Duncan did not address what the motive may have been behind the violence.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Walker, Schimel call for vote on Gorsuch for court
Gov. Scott Walker and fellow Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel are trying to put pressure on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin to allow for an up or down vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.
Variety
Punitive damages allowed in farmer lawsuit against Syngenta
A Minnesota judge will let some farmers seek punitive damages against the Syngenta seed company for selling genetically modified corn seeds before China approved imports of crops grown from them.
National
Republican likely to bring back Wisconsin transgender bill
Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer says he likely will re-introduce a bill to force public school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their birth gender.
Local
Red Wing comes up short in $500k online contest
The city had the lead until the very end, contest officials say
Local
Coming storm could dump more than 12" of snow in parts of Minn.
The National Weather Service said the "high-end winter storm" will turn from rain to snow Thursday, hit the lower third of Minnesota and fully encompass the Twin Cities as well.