A man fatally shot his neighbor midday Wednesday on a road north of the Twin Cities and called law enforcement to report what he had done, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Lindo Trail near Sunrise Lake in North Chisago Township, said Chisago County Sheriff Rick Duncan.

The victim was dead at the scene, and the gunman was arrested, the sheriff said.

Duncan said the man was killed “right in the middle of the road.”

The sheriff declined to identify either man but said they both live on the same road near where the shooting occurred. Duncan did not address what the motive may have been behind the violence.