FRISCO, Texas — Authorities say a Texas state trooper is recovering following surgery after being shot by a person who fled a traffic stop in a Dallas suburb.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says via Twitter that the shooter remains barricaded inside an apartment early Saturday, more than 12 hours after the shooting.

Authorities say the unidentified trooper had tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel says the driver fled north along a highway to a Frisco apartment complex.

Authorities say after the vehicle stopped, the trooper was shot. Haschel says the trooper underwent surgery and "physicians say it went well."

Frisco police say residents who live around the complex where the shooter is barricaded should remain indoors.