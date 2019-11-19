GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police say they are looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.
Authorities say the 38-year-old man abducted Babette Caraballo shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday from her place of employment, Hansen's Frozen Foods.
The two left the business in a black SUV. Police have not released a possible license plate number.
WLUK-TV reports police had contact with the suspect last week when he showed up at Caraballo's residence and tried to persuade her to come with him, but she refused.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
In a corner of downtown Minneapolis, neighbors have to trek for groceries
Residents in Elliot Park say healthy, affordable food is hard to come by in their neighborhood.
State + Local
New York state felon with guns pleads guilty to Ilhan Omar death threats
The New York man called her D.C. office and threatened to "put a bullet in her ... skull," according to prosecutors.
Local
Gunman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Green Bay
Green Bay police say they are looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.
National
DNR rejects Johnson Controls plan to oversee pollution tests
The state Department of Natural Resources is rejecting a plan from a unit of Johnson Controls International that calls for the agency rather than the company to determine the extent of pollution from firefighting foam around Marinette.
North Metro
Police: Suspects ran down man in north Minneapolis alley, fatally shot him twice in head
Gunman was among three who ran after the victim following a car chase, according to authorities.