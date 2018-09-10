SAN DIEGO — Authorities say gunfire struck a U.S. Border Patrol agent's marked vehicle just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego.
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent William Rogers says the agent was shot at multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) west of the San Ysidro (ee-SEE-droh) Port of Entry.
The agent immediately drove to a safer location, and the vehicle appeared to show multiple bullet holes.
Rogers says in a statement that Mexican authorities were notified because the gunfire appeared to originate from that side of the border.
Mexican authorities took someone into custody who was in possession of a gun. A second person initially detained was released.
Rogers says the FBI is investigating.
