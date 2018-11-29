A person wanted by authorities for a crime and armed with a handgun resisted arrest during a traffic stop in Bemidji and was fatally shot by law enforcement officers, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday near 30th Street NW. and Ridgeway Avenue, according to police.

The incident has been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for investigation. Officials have yet to release the identities of the people involved.

According to police:

A Bemidji police officer made a traffic stop and determined that a passenger in the back seat had a warrant for an arrest on an undisclosed allegation. A Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to assist.

As the passenger got out of the vehicle as ordered, the officer and deputy saw that the suspect had a handgun. The officer and passenger struggled for control of the gun, and the deputy and officer subsequently fired their guns and struck the suspect.

Emergency personnel arrived and declared the suspect dead.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but police have yet to say whether it was recording at the time.

The deputy and the officer were placed on standard administrative leave as the investigation moves ahead.