OKLAHOMA CITY — Gun rights advocates plan to rally at the Oklahoma Capitol to urge Gov. Mary Fallin to sign legislation that would allow adults to carry handguns without a permit.

The Republican governor has not said whether she'll sign the measure that lawmakers approved last week. A leader from the state's top law enforcement agency has said the bill could create "a dangerous situation" for police officers and the public.

The Monday rally was organized by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

Oklahoma currently requires a license to carry a handgun openly or concealed, though firearms may be carried openly without a permit in certain circumstances, including while hunting or target practicing.

In 2015, Fallin vetoed legislation that restricted businesses from banning guns at parks, fairgrounds and recreational areas.