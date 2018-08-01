1st_$37,500, mdn cl $35,000-$35,000, 2YO, 5f.

2nd_$22,000, , 3YO up F&M, 6f.

3rd_$24,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

4th_$19,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 2YO F, 5½f.

5th_$24,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

6th_$17,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

7th_$17,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

8th_$20,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 7f.

9th_$19,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

10th_$1,665, mdn spl wt, 4YO, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

11th_$1,845, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

12th_$2,250, alc, 4YO, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

13th_$1,845, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

