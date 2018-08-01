1st-$37,500, Maiden Claiming $35,000-$35,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs (T)

2nd-$22,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

3rd-$24,000, Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

4th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs

5th-$24,000, Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)

6th-$17,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

7th-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

8th-$20,000, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

9th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)

10th-$1,665, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Half

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

11th-$1,845, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

12th-$2,250, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

13th-$1,845, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

Simulcast from Monterrico Peru

