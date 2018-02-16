APPLETON, Wis. — Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is expanding its operations at Appleton International Airport.
The company says it will build a new service center at the airport. Plans call for the $40 million building to cover almost 180,000 square feet.
The expansion is expected to add about 200 jobs, bringing Gulfstream's total in the Fox Valley to more than 1,000.
WLUK-TV reports groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, with the building opening in mid-2019.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
State + Local
State reports sharp drop in backlog of abuse complaints in Minnesota senior homes
Health Department greatly accelerated review of outstanding maltreatment allegations.
Local
Roads icing up as wintry mix moves into metro
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.
East Metro
After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
Police made 322 visits over the past year to the bar, which a council member called "a public safety threat."
TV & Media
KARE's McNiff leaving 'Sunrise' for new duties at station
He's being replaced by a morning show anchor from Calgary.
Local
Edina man expected to plead guilty in UW-Madison sex assaults
A former student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who is accused of sexually assaulting and stalking female students is expected to plead guilty Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.