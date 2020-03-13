Blues guitar star Joe Bonamassa has canceled his concerts for tonight and Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.
At 5:18 p.m. today, officials from the Orpheum emailed announcements of the cancellation of the 8 p.m. concerts because the Minnesota health officials have recommended a ban on events of 250 people or more due to COVID-19.
Refunds are available at the place of purchase. If tickets were purchased online or on the phone, refunds will be credited to credit cards.
