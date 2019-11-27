BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Guinea-Bissau's electoral commission says two former prime ministers have advanced to a runoff presidential election in the West African country next month.
The commission announced Wednesday that Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Sissoco Embalo will contest the Dec. 29 runoff after receiving the most votes among 12 candidates in Sunday's election.
Pereira received just over 40% while Embalo received just over 27%.
President Jose Mario Vaz, who has been in power since 2014, came in fourth with just over 12% of the vote.
Vaz fired Simoes Pereira in 2015, leading to years of tension between the head of state and parliament.
The commission says turnout was almost 75%.
