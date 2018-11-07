MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County District Court judge has found a 19-year-old defendant guilty of fatally shooting a Minneapolis man and a baby.
Jquan McInnis was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Gustav Christianson II and seven-month-old Jayden Redden.
Judge Jeannice Reding informed both prosecutors and defense attorneys of her verdict earlier this week.
McInnis was 17 when he was indicted by a grand jury. Prosecutors say McInnis had a dispute with Christianson and shot him while he was in the back seat of a car. The baby, strapped in a car seat, was also struck by gunfire and died at Children's Hospital.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Kaul declares himself Wisconsin attorney general
The Latest on Wisconsin elections (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump back Pelosi for House Speaker
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the midterm election (all times local):
National
Democrats seize House control, but Trump's GOP holds Senate
Democrats seized the House majority from President Donald Trump's Republican Party on Tuesday in a suburban revolt that threatened what's left of the president's governing agenda. But the GOP gained ground in the Senate and preserved key governorships, beating back a "blue wave" that never fully materialized.
National
Trump celebrates GOP gains, threatens House Democrats
President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated Senate Republican gains in the midterm election but immediately threatened Democrats, who won back control of the House and with it the power to investigate the president's personal and professional conduct.
National
US stocks set for gains after midterm results; dollar slips
Wall Street is set to open higher Wednesday after the U.S. midterm elections showed the Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans keeping a majority in the Senate.