WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health's infectious diseases chief; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Fauci; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Fauci; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America CEO
