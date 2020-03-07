WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; Housing Secretary Ben Carson.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sanders; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health's infectious diseases chief; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
