WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Pete Buttigieg; Vice President Mike Pence.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sanders; Azar.
National
Utah advances plan to remove felony status for polygamy
Polygamy wouldn't be a felony crime in Utah for the first time in 85 years under a bill that passed the Legislature on Friday and appears to be supported by the governor.
Politics
Inside Pete Buttigieg's last-ditch effort to win black voters in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Pete Buttigieg has a serious problem going into South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday: Black people account for about three-fifths of…
National
Court won't order former WH counsel to testify before House
In a setback for Democrats in Congress, a federal appeals court ruled Friday that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the House and President Donald Trump over the testimony of high-ranking administration officials.
National
Wall Street has worst week since 2008 as S&P 500 drops 11.5%
Stocks sank around the globe again Friday as investors braced for more economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, sending U.S. markets to their worst weekly…
National
Prosecutors: Hawaii man led meth ring while councilman
U.S. prosecutors are asking a judge Friday to deny bail for an elected Hawaii councilman accused of running a drug-trafficking organization, supplying guns, conspiring with a gang leader, requesting sexual favors as payment for drugs and assaulting a law enforcement officer in a case that highlights the hold methamphetamine has on some people in the state.