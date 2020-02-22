WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — TBA.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
Former Ukraine diplomat Marie Yovanovitch has book deal
Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the career diplomat who during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump offered a chilling account of alleged threats from Trump and his allies, has a book deal.
National
Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train
A man accused of fatally stabbing two people who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train was convicted of murder Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the attack nearly three years ago.
National
AP Exclusive: DEA agent accused of conspiring with cartel
A once-standout U.S. federal narcotics agent known for spending lavishly on luxury cars and Tiffany jewelry has been arrested on charges of conspiring to launder money with the same Colombian drug cartel he was supposed to be fighting.
National
Judge dismisses Nunes lawsuit against Fusion GPS
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a racketeering lawsuit brought by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes against the political research firm that enlisted a former British spy to look into Donald Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.
National
