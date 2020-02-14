WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Klobuchar, Steyer; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health's infectious diseases chief; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
In interview, Klobuchar, Steyer can't name Mexican president
Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president. Klobuchar, Steyer…
National
Governor who called girls 'thugs' says sorry if he offended
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday offered a conditional apology for calling a high school girls basketball team "thugs," saying he didn't know the remarks would cause any trouble.
National
In Nevada, Klobuchar's shifts on immigration under scrutiny
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she no longer believes English should be the national language of the U.S., disavowing a vote she took more than a decade ago as she tries to build support in a state where Hispanics make up a critical constituency.
National
Activists removed from hearing on Arizona sanctuary policies
An Arizona Senate hearing on an effort to enshrine an existing ban on "sanctuary cities" in the state constitution erupted in shouting as immigrant rights activists called the proposal racist and the committee chairman ordered them removed.
National
60-day law license suspension suggested for Indiana AG
A 60-day law license suspension is being recommended for Indiana's attorney general after allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party.