WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.
National
Judge upholds Maryland ban on pet stores' sale of cats, dogs
A federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit that challenged Maryland's newly enacted ban on the sale of dogs and cats by retail pet stores, a statute billed as a check against unlicensed and unsanitary "puppy mills."
National
'Serious discussions' about DNC changes, top Democrat says
A top Democrat in Congress said Friday the party's future under Tom Perez is under scrutiny amid fallout from the Iowa caucuses and the winnowing of the presidential primary field to the exclusion of candidates of color.
National
Madison police clear 3 officers in deadly shooting
The Madison Police Department on Friday cleared three officers in a deadly officer-involved shooting last October.
National
Administration ends antitrust probe of 4 automakers, Calif.
The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies' conduct violated the law.
National
Aide who testified about Trump escorted out of White House
The decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats' impeachment case against President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, according to his lawyer, who said he was asked to leave in retaliation for "telling the truth."