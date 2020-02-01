WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Buttigieg.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Buttigieg; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.