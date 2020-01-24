WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Robert Ray, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.
