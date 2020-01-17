WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

___

N BC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.