WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.
___
N BC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
National
Louisiana, Alaskan tribes file UN climate change complaint
Four coastal Louisiana tribes and one in Alaska that say the U.S. government violated their human rights by failing to take action on climate change have submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations in Switzerland.
National
Thief steals $145K in cash from marijuana money courier
A man stole $145,000 in cash from a marijuana money courier's unmarked van at a Southern California gas station after the driver collected the proceeds from several dispensaries, authorities said Friday.
National
Virginia's highest court upholds weapons ban at gun rally
Virginia's highest court on Friday upheld a ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally in the state's capital next week, an event that authorities feared could erupt in violence at the hands of armed extremists.
National
3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia
Three men linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base were charged with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group, police in Georgia announced Friday, a day after three other members were arrested on federal charges in Maryland and Delaware.
National
DOJ: Suspect fatally shot by police in Wausau fired 1st
Wisconsin authorities say a suspect who was fatally shot by police in Wausau was trying to steal vehicles and fired at officers first.