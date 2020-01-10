WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; former Secretary of State John Kerry.
