WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pompeo; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
National
Was the drone attack on Iranian general an assassination?
After Friday's targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, newsrooms struggled with the question: Had the United States just carried out an assassination? And should news stories about the killing use that term?
National
Armed man inside Illinois bank with workers or customers
Authorities in Illinois said at least one person was stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday.
National
Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'
With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have have also upended a central element of his foreign policy.
National
Trump portrays himself as defender of faith for evangelicals
Highlighting his record on religious liberty, President Donald Trump on Friday worked to energize a group of evangelical supporters who make up an influential piece of his political base that could prove vital in battleground states.
National
Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war'
President Donald Trump said Friday he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general "to stop a war," not start one, but in the tense aftermath the Pentagon braced for retaliation by sending more troops to the Middle East. Democrats complained that Trump hadn't consulted Congress, and some worried that the strike made war more likely.