Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Robert O'Brien, White House national security adviser; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

NBC's "Meet the Press"— Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, and Martin Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post; author Masha Gessen and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president (taped); Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and James Lankford, R-Okla.