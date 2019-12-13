WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
