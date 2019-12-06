WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Minnesota youth activists set to rally for action on climate
Organizers are staging a series of demonstrations ahead of an afternoon protest at the State Capitol.
National
Alabama police officer critically wounded in shooting
A police officer was critically wounded in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alabama, authorities said.The officer is in critical condition after being shot, the Huntsville…
National
Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups
President Donald Trump says he will hold off on designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Business
Advocacy group says stronger PFAS restrictions taken out of military spending bill
The bill passed by the House of Representatives would have elevated the chemicals to Superfund status, but Environmental Working Group says the designation taken out during conference committee negotiations.
National
Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold
The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from restarting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.