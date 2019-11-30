WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Twitter bans Rep. Ilhan Omar's challenger over hanging comment
A Twitter spokeswoman told media outlets that Danielle Stella's personal and campaign accounts were shut down for "repeated violations" of the social media platform's rules.
World
In Afghanistan, Trump creates confusion over U.S. policy on Taliban
KABUL, Afghanistan – After abruptly axing nearly a year of delicate peace talks with the Taliban in September, President Donald Trump put the negotiations…
Business
Central States Pension Fund recipients would see 19% benefit cuts under Senate GOP proposal
Senate Republicans' proposed fix does too little to preserve benefits, those facing cuts say.
National
Sheriff: Florida deputy kills suicidal armed man
Authorities say a Florida man is dead after calling 911 to report an armed man outside his home and then pointing a gun at the responding deputy.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: