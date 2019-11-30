WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.