WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
More From Politics
National
Prosecutors: Political donor sought to silence witnesses
A political fundraiser accused of funneling foreign money into U.S. elections offered six witnesses in his case more than $6 million to keep quiet, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Local
Minnesota tells feds it'll do own environmental review of Twin Metals project
The state's second copper-nickel mining proposal has generated huge debate over environmental risk.
Business
EPA will offer $4.8 million to study effects of 'forever chemicals'
The agency said it will accept applications through Feb. 11.
Politics
Did Ukraine meddle in 2016 election? A Russian operation, U.S. intel says
Officials informed senators and their aides recently of a a yearslong campaign to essentially frame Ukraine as responsible for Moscow's own hacking of the 2016 election, according to three U.S. officials.
National
Asylum-seekers in Arizona to be bused to Texas, then Mexico
U.S. immigration authorities have started busing asylum-seekers who cross the border in Arizona to Texas, where they are sent to Mexico to await court hearings, according to reports and advocacy groups.