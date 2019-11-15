WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Quigley, D-Ill.
