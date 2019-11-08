WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" —
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Bolton knows of 'relevant meetings' on Ukraine that lawmakers don't know about, his lawyer says
Bolton did not show up for a Thursday deposition because he wants a judge to determine whether he should testify in defiance of the White House.
National
Man pleads not guilty to federal charges in deputy's death
A man charged with killing a Tennessee sheriff's deputy and burning his body and patrol car has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.
National
Steve Bannon testifies for prosecution Roger Stone trial
Steve Bannon, who served as chief executive of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told jurors Friday he saw Roger Stone as "an access point" to WikiLeaks, which later released hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
National
County board's resolution warns journalists on reporting
Some local government officials in southwestern Wisconsin want to prosecute journalists who "selectively report" on the results of an upcoming water study in the region.
National
Wisconsin governor returns 'holiday tree' name to evergreen
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the evergreen on display at the state Capitol a holiday tree, reversing his predecessor who declared it a Christmas tree.