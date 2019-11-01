WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La.; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
GOP leader: Evers' Ag secretary pick doesn't have the votes
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate asked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday to withdraw his pick to lead the state agriculture department, saying there isn't enough support to confirm him.
National
Trump picks cancer specialist from Texas hospital to run FDA
President Donald Trump on Friday picked a cancer specialist and hospital executive to lead the Food and Drug Administration.
National
Oklahoma parole board OKs largest-ever US mass commutation
Oklahoma will release more than 400 inmates after a state panel on Friday approved what officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.
National
In California blaze, Spanish-speaking immigrants find help
Two years ago, when fires ravaged Northern California, where tens of thousands of Latinos in the U.S. illegally work at farms and vineyards, displaced families were seen sleeping on beaches or in their cars.
National
St. Louis, KC seek tougher gun laws amid violence uptick
A bill requiring St. Louis gun dealers to alert police when a firearms purchase is denied because of a criminal background check is the latest step in addressing violence in a city beset by gun crimes.