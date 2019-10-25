WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" —Not yet announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
