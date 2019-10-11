WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Sen. Ted Cruz.
