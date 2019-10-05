WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
