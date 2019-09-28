WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Schiff; Steve Scalise, R-La.; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" —Giuliani; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Subpoenas mark first concrete steps for Trump impeachment
House Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump on Friday, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling legal depositions for other State Department officials.
National
US official: Trump's special envoy to Ukraine has resigned
Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO caught in the middle of a whistleblower complaint over the President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, resigned Friday from his post as special envoy to the Eastern European nation, according to a U.S. official.
National
Biden: New Trump campaign attack ad proves he's 'terrified'
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign says President Donald Trump's misleading new television ad is proof that Trump is "in a panic" and knows Biden "would beat him like a drum."
Politics
Trump told Russian officials in 2017 he wasn't concerned about Moscow's interference in U.S. election
That prompted alarmed White House officials to limit access to the remarks to an unusually small number of people, according to three former officials with knowledge of the matter.
National
2020 Democratic hopeful Delaney replaces Iowa state director
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney's Iowa state director has left his 2020 campaign in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.