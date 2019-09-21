WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pompeo; former Secretary of State John Kerry.
