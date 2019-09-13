WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" —Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Prize winning historian Jean Edward Smith dead at 86
Jean Edward Smith, a prize-winning historian known for his books on Franklin Roosevelt and Ulysses Grant, has died. He was 86.
National
House committee subpoenas acting intelligence director
The chairman of the House intelligence committee has issued a subpoena to the acting Director of National Intelligence, saying the director is withholding a whistleblower complaint from Congress.
Local
U returns $50,000 at center of legislative hiring controversy
The money was going to be used to pay the salary of a DFL legislator.
National
Hawaii governor decries death threats over telescope
Gov. David Ige said Friday he and other state employees received death threats amid the heated debate over building a giant telescope on the state's highest peak.
National
Judge: Confederate statues will stay in Charlottesville
A Virginia judge has blocked the city of Charlottesville's effort to remove Confederate statues.