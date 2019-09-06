WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Fed Chairman Powell says he doesn't expect recession
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the Fed is not expecting a U.S. or global recession. But it is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, and will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."
National
Oh how sweet it isn't: Navajo president bans candy at parade
Oh how sweet it isn't.
National
The Latest: Mayor defiant after extortion, bribery arrest
The Latest on the arrest of a Massachusetts mayor (all times local):
National
Colleges watching as Michigan State pays big fine in scandal
The government this week levied an unprecedented $4.5 million fine against Michigan State University in the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. The U.S. Education Department has extraordinary muscle over schools that participate in federal student aid programs. Colleges must follow the Clery Act, which requires them to publicly disclose campus crime statistics and security information, or they could be cut off.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: