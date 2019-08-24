WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Conservative radio host Joe Walsh; Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Sen. John McCain.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
