WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" —White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlowl; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Navarro; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
